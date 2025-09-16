AI in practice
OpenAI hires ex-xAI CFO Mike Liberatore

OpenAI has hired Mike Liberatore, the former finance chief of Elon Musk's AI startup xAI, as its new head of business finance.

According to the company, Liberatore will oversee OpenAI's rapidly growing budget for data centers and infrastructure. He will report to CFO Sarah Friar and work closely with Greg Brockman's team, which manages contracts and investments tied to OpenAI's compute strategy.

At xAI, Liberatore helped organize a $10 billion funding round and led efforts to expand its data center footprint before leaving the company in July. OpenAI, recently valued at $500 billion, also signed a cloud deal worth $300 billion with Oracle.

