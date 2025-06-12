OpenAI hits $10 Billion in annual revenue

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI's so-called Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has hit $10 billion, calculated by multiplying its current monthly revenue by 12, according to a company spokesperson. The total comes from ChatGPT subscriptions and API sales, but does not include Microsoft licensing or custom contracts. Internal forecasts seen by The Information suggest OpenAI could earn $13 billion a year by 2025. The company is aiming for $174 billion by 2030. Under its deal with Microsoft, OpenAI gives up 20% of its revenue. In 2024, annual recurring revenue was $5.5 billion.