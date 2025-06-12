AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI hits $10 Billion in annual revenue

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI's so-called Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has hit $10 billion, calculated by multiplying its current monthly revenue by 12, according to a company spokesperson. The total comes from ChatGPT subscriptions and API sales, but does not include Microsoft licensing or custom contracts. Internal forecasts seen by The Information suggest OpenAI could earn $13 billion a year by 2025. The company is aiming for $174 billion by 2030. Under its deal with Microsoft, OpenAI gives up 20% of its revenue. In 2024, annual recurring revenue was $5.5 billion.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
CNBC
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

ChatGPT continues to dominate the chatbot market with 5.49 billion visits in May

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI cuts o3 model prices by 80% and launches o3-pro today

AI and society

ChatGPT scams range from silly money-making ploys to calculated political meddling

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI hits $10 Billion in annual revenue

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

AI research

Researchers build massive AI training dataset using only openly licensed sources

AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

Google News