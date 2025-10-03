OpenAI hits $500 billion valuation after secondary share sale

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has reportedly reached a $500 billion valuation following a major secondary share sale, according to Reuters. Current and former OpenAI employees sold roughly $6.6 billion worth of shares to investors like SoftBank, Thrive Capital, Dragoneer, MGX, and T. Rowe Price. The deal marks a sharp jump from the previous $300 billion estimate. The report notes that OpenAI has approved more than $10 billion in secondary share sales so far.

The Information recently reported that OpenAI generated about $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, up 16 percent compared to all of last year. However, the company is projected to spend another $80 billion by 2029.

