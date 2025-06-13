OpenAI improves "Projects" in ChatGPT

OpenAI has rolled out new features for the "Projects" in ChatGPT. Users on Plus, Pro, and Team plans can now access Deep Research and Voice Mode within projects, and share individual chats via link. The mobile app also gets updates—users can upload files and switch models from within a project, provided they're using the latest version of the app. Project storage has been improved as well: ChatGPT can now reference earlier conversations within the same project. Chats can be moved into or out of projects using drag-and-drop. These new features do not apply to Enterprise and Edu plans, which will keep their existing functionality.

