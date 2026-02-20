OpenAI is building a $200 to $300 smart speaker that tells you when to go to bed

OpenAI's first smart speaker is expected to land between $200 and $300. According to The Information, the device packs a camera and facial recognition for purchases. It uses video to scan its surroundings and serve up proactive suggestions, like telling you to hit the sack early before a big meeting. A court filing from Vice President Peter Welinder puts the earliest ship date at February 2027.

The company's 200-plus-person hardware team is reportedly building out a whole product lineup. That includes smart glasses (mass production no earlier than 2028), prototypes of a smart lamp with no clear launch timeline, and an audio wearable called "Sweetpea" that's gunning for AirPods. There's also a stylus called "Gumdrop" in the works. Foxconn is reportedly handling manufacturing for the hardware lineup.

CEO Sam Altman has teased at least one device reveal for 2026. OpenAI isn't alone in this race. Companies like Meta and Apple are making similar bets on AI hardware as the next big computing platform.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1