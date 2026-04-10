OpenAI is building a cybersecurity product for a select group of companies

According to Axios, OpenAI is working on a new cybersecurity product that will only be available to a small group of companies.

Axios initially reported that OpenAI was releasing a new model, drawing comparisons to Anthropic, which on Tuesday restricted access to its new Mythos Preview model to select technology and security firms because of its advanced hacking capabilities.

Axios has since corrected its reporting: the limited rollout only applies to the cybersecurity product, not OpenAI's upcoming "Spud" model.

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The product will be distributed through "Trusted Access for Cyber," a pilot program OpenAI launched in February alongside the release of GPT-5.3-Codex. Participants in the program get access to especially capable models for defensive security work, backed by $10 million in API credits.