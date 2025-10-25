OpenAI is building an AI model that can generate music from text or audio promptsOpenAI is building an AI model that can generate music from text or audio prompts

AI in practice
OpenAI is building an AI model that can generate music from text or audio prompts

OpenAI is developing an AI model for music generation, putting it in direct competition with startups like Suno and Udio. The company is reportedly collaborating with music students at the Juilliard School, who are preparing sheet music to help train the model. The goal is to generate music from text or audio prompts, such as creating a guitar track to accompany a song. OpenAI is also considering potential uses for this technology in advertising.

The music industry is wary of these advances. Record labels have already filed lawsuits against Suno and Udio, accusing them of possible copyright violations. While OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that rights holders should eventually share in the revenue—a point he raised during the troubled rollout of the Sora app—it's still unclear how this would actually work.

This move marks a return to music AI for OpenAI. Back in 2020, the company introduced "Jukebox," an early experiment in AI-generated music, but hasn't pursued the technology further until now.

MIXED-NEWS.com
MIXED-NEWS.com
