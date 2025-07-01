AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI is charging at least $10 million per client for its enterprise AI consulting services

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is ramping up its enterprise AI consulting business, charging at least $10 million per client, according to The Information. The company's engineers work directly with organizations to adapt models like GPT-4o to their specific data and build custom applications, including chatbots. The push puts OpenAI in direct competition with established players like Palantir and Accenture. The team handling these projects is known internally as "Forward Deployed Engineers" (FDE).

Ad

Services go beyond model customization. OpenAI also offers data labeling, where experts review and correct AI-generated answers. Insiders say OpenAI is considering outsourcing this work to specialists like Snorkel AI and Surge AI. Its customer list includes the US Department of Defense and Southeast Asian tech company Grab.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Information
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Apple weighs abandoning its own AI for Siri as it tests models from OpenAI and Anthropic

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

After Meta's recruiting push, OpenAI tries to retain talent

AI in practice

OpenAI is teaching developers how to build deep research agents

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI is charging at least $10 million per client for its enterprise AI consulting services

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News