OpenAI is charging at least $10 million per client for its enterprise AI consulting services

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI is ramping up its enterprise AI consulting business, charging at least $10 million per client, according to The Information. The company's engineers work directly with organizations to adapt models like GPT-4o to their specific data and build custom applications, including chatbots. The push puts OpenAI in direct competition with established players like Palantir and Accenture. The team handling these projects is known internally as "Forward Deployed Engineers" (FDE).

Ad

Services go beyond model customization. OpenAI also offers data labeling, where experts review and correct AI-generated answers. Insiders say OpenAI is considering outsourcing this work to specialists like Snorkel AI and Surge AI. Its customer list includes the US Department of Defense and Southeast Asian tech company Grab.

Ad