OpenAI is giving away its life sciences AI model to help governments prepare for the next pandemic

OpenAI launches the Rosalind Biodefense program, giving selected developers and government partners access to GPT-Rosalind, a life sciences AI model introduced in April that reasons about molecules, proteins, genes, and disease biology better than regular GPT models. The goal is to help researchers move faster from hypothesis to experiment.

The program aims to strengthen biodefense and pandemic preparedness. OpenAI, Anthropic, and AI researchers have repeatedly warned about the risks of AI-driven bioweapons. OpenAI covers access costs and supports vetted developers building AI apps for early warning systems, diagnostics, and vaccine development.

Early partners include Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and vaccine initiative CEPI. Fourth Eon and SecureDNA are using the model for DNA screening. The program builds on existing safety measures. Academic, nonprofit, government-affiliated, and small-to-midsized teams with clear public benefit goals can apply. OpenAI is seeking projects that use AI to accelerate or scale defensive research, such as literature synthesis, protocol design, model-building, data harmonization, simulation, or decision support.

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