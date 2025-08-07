OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Enterprise to U.S. government agencies for one dollar per year

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Enterprise to U.S. government agencies for just one dollar per year. This special version comes with enhanced security and privacy features, but does not include access to the OpenAI API. The deal follows OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic joining a new GSA marketplace for AI software, which acts as a central purchasing platform for federal agencies. According to GSA Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, the token price is intended as a trial with no long-term commitment. Data from government employees will not be used to train OpenAI's models. So far, about 90,000 federal employees are using ChatGPT.