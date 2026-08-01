OpenAI is reportedly building Astra, a model family designed to work on problems for hours or days

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OpenAI is working on a new model family tentatively called "Astra" that's meant to be far more capable at long-running tasks than anything the company has shipped so far.

CEO Sam Altman demoed Astra to politicians and regulators in Washington, D.C., this week. OpenAI stressed the system's ability to coordinate multiple agents over extended periods to tackle especially hard problems. The company pointed to complex projects and advanced math as potential use cases. The Information reported the details, citing three people familiar with the plans.

According to the report, Astra would form a new model class alongside OpenAI's existing Sol, Terra, and Luna families. Whether it ships as GPT-6 or as a variant within the GPT-5 line, something like GPT 5.7, hasn't been decided yet. There's no release date either.

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OpenAI also plans to publish a report soon showing how the company used its most advanced AI to solve ten previously unsolved math problems. The goal is to show what its current models can already do.

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Astra would be the first model tested under a new US regulatory framework

The models are already in testing, according to The Information. They're expected to be the first to go through the Trump administration's planned new AI framework, which would require AI models to be submitted to the federal government before public release. The administration aims to finalize the framework by the end of this week.

One key question is whether the models can avoid compounding errors during long-running workflows and correct themselves when a process drifts off course as the context keeps growing. That remains a major weakness in today's agentic systems. Multi-agent setups like Astra can also perform worse on tightly linked tasks such as planning because coordination overhead and compounding errors can wipe out any gains.

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The long-term goal is autonomous AI research

The Astra rumors line up with earlier statements from the company. Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki said on OpenAI's official podcast last summer that the company wants to build AI systems that can work on a problem for hours or days. Current systems are often limited to short tasks, but OpenAI wants models that can plan, reason, and experiment over longer time horizons. Late last year, the company even raised the question of how to think about systems that could solve tasks a human would need centuries to complete.

By March 2028, OpenAI wants to have a fully autonomous AI researcher that can run research projects on its own, and that system would also depend on long-running AI processes. As early as this September, the company plans to have an AI system with research-intern-level skills that would significantly speed up human scientists. Astra could end up being that system.

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Pachocki also said these systems will need far more compute. OpenAI's long-term infrastructure plans reflect that ambition. Whether the startup's revenue grows fast enough to fund that massive buildout remains an open question.