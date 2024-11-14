OpenAI is reportedly planning AI agent "Operator" for January launch

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

OpenAI will introduce an AI assistant called "Operator" in January that can perform computer tasks on its own, according to Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The sources say OpenAI executives announced in an internal meeting that the tool will first launch as a research preview and through an API for developers.

While designed as a general-purpose assistant, Operator will focus on browser-based tasks. The move aligns with broader industry efforts to automate complex workflows.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman views AI agents as the next phase of AI growth. This shift may stem from slower progress in traditional language model development. Altman suggests the future lies in using existing models more effectively.

Industry-wide push for AI agents

Several major AI labs are developing similar AI assistants to automate multi-step tasks with minimal user supervision.

Anthropic has already launched an assistant that processes screen content and performs real-time actions. Microsoft has integrated automation features into its Copilot platform.

Google is developing its own solution called "Project Jarvis," a Chrome-based AI assistant designed to handle tasks like online shopping and travel booking. The company plans to launch it alongside its new Gemini language model in December.

There's no standard definition for agentic AI systems yet, but they function as small programs or prompts that handle individual subtasks and coordinate with other assistants. This can be within one language model or by bridging different language models and AI systems.

By connecting multiple assistants that reliably perform specific tasks, companies aim to automate entire workflows through seamless coordination.

OpenAI has taken a first public step in this direction by releasing "Project Swarm" on GitHub. This experimental open-source framework allows developers to create and manage multiple-assistant systems. It demonstrates how assistants can transfer control between each other and execute defined task steps with specific tools. According to OpenAI, Project Swarm serves as a practical demonstration of how their assistant concept works in real-world applications.

