OpenAI is reportedly planning to integrate its video AI Sora into ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly planning to fold its video AI Sora directly into ChatGPT. So far, Sora has only been available as a standalone mobile and web app. OpenAI originally pitched it as a viral hit and potential TikTok alternative, a strategy that seemed to work early on, partly thanks to massive copyright infringements.

That momentum didn't last. According to The Information, the app has slid from No. 1 to No. 165 in the Apple App Store since launching last fall. CEO Sam Altman reportedly admitted internally that hardly anyone was sharing videos publicly. Rolling Sora into ChatGPT might fix that: with around 920 million weekly active users, the move would naturally drive more video generation. The standalone app will stick around for now, The Information reports.

Google already offers video generation in Gemini, though with tight capacity limits and only for paying subscribers. OpenAI will likely go a similar route: the company is strapped for compute, burns through cash supporting the roughly 95 percent of free ChatGPT accounts, and video generation is especially resource-hungry.

