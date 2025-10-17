OpenAI is rolling out new features for ChatGPT and Sora

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI is rolling out two updates. ChatGPT can now automatically manage its memory, so users no longer need to delete saved information by hand. For Sora, Pro users can now use storyboards on the web, and video generation limits have increased: all users can make videos up to 15 seconds long on the app and web, while Pro users can create videos up to 25 seconds on the web.