OpenAI is teaching developers how to build deep research agents

OpenAI is demonstrating how deep research agents can automate complex research tasks. These agents use the recently released o3-deep-research-2025-06-26 model through OpenAI's API, as well as web search and internal document search with the MCP system. The typical workflow involves four specialized agents: Triage, Clarification, Instruction, and Research. When a user submits a query, the system first checks and, if needed, clarifies it. Then, an instruction agent builds a structured research request, which the research agent carries out.

For simpler tasks, OpenAI offers a lightweight single agent powered by the o4-mini model. This setup is intended for developers looking to create scalable research workflows with OpenAI's tools.

