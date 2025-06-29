AI in practice
OpenAI is teaching developers how to build deep research agents

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI is demonstrating how deep research agents can automate complex research tasks. These agents use the recently released o3-deep-research-2025-06-26 model through OpenAI's API, as well as web search and internal document search with the MCP system. The typical workflow involves four specialized agents: Triage, Clarification, Instruction, and Research. When a user submits a query, the system first checks and, if needed, clarifies it. Then, an instruction agent builds a structured research request, which the research agent carries out.

Image: OpenAI

For simpler tasks, OpenAI offers a lightweight single agent powered by the o4-mini model. This setup is intended for developers looking to create scalable research workflows with OpenAI's tools.

