OpenAI is developing new ChatGPT agents that let users create and edit presentations and spreadsheets directly in the chat, according to The Information, which spoke with someone who has access to the features. The files are compatible with PowerPoint and Excel, but don't require Microsoft's apps to use them. Instead, OpenAI relies on Microsoft's open file formats, aiming to make ChatGPT a central work platform and less dependent on Microsoft and Google tools. Other planned agents will be able to generate reports from business or public data and handle basic tasks like booking appointments on websites. The source says these agents can be slow or prone to errors, and while collaborative editing is in the works, it hasn't launched yet. The move is likely to put more strain on the already tense relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI.
OpenAI is testing ChatGPT agents that create and edit presentations and spreadsheets in chat
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Microsoft is reportedly barred from building its own AGI until 2030 under its contract with OpenAI
Microsoft could sacrifice some OpenAI shares - but wants to secure access to AI technology
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.