Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI is testing ChatGPT agents that create and edit presentations and spreadsheets in chat

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI is developing new ChatGPT agents that let users create and edit presentations and spreadsheets directly in the chat, according to The Information, which spoke with someone who has access to the features. The files are compatible with PowerPoint and Excel, but don't require Microsoft's apps to use them. Instead, OpenAI relies on Microsoft's open file formats, aiming to make ChatGPT a central work platform and less dependent on Microsoft and Google tools. Other planned agents will be able to generate reports from business or public data and handle basic tasks like booking appointments on websites. The source says these agents can be slow or prone to errors, and while collaborative editing is in the works, it hasn't launched yet. The move is likely to put more strain on the already tense relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI.

Sources
The Information
Update

