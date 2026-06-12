OpenAI kicks off the AI price wars with flexible rate-limit resets for its Codex coding agent

OpenAI is rolling out a new feature for its AI coding agent Codex: users can now bank their rate-limit resets and use them whenever they want. Rate limits cap how often someone can use a service in a given time window. Until now, those limits reset automatically.

Users on the Go, Plus, Pro, and Business plans each get one free reset to start. Plus and Pro users can also invite up to three friends to try Codex over the next two weeks. Once an invited friend sends their first Codex message, both sides get an extra banked reset.

OpenAI says the change is a response to user demand for more flexibility. But it's also a sign of the AI price wars likely brewing with Anthropic. After AI costs surged recently, OpenAI is reportedly considering cuts to its token pricing to poach Anthropic customers. CEO Sam Altman recently said at an event that AI costs have become a "huge issue" for companies.

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