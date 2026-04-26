Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
Short News
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

OpenAI kills its dedicated coding model Codex again, folding it into GPT-5.5

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Apr 26, 2026

With GPT-5.4, OpenAI rolled its separate Codex model for programming tasks into the main model. There's no dedicated coding line anymore, explains Romain Huet, OpenAI's Head of Developer Experience. That makes 5.3, which shipped in early February, the last standalone Codex model. Huet says GPT-5.5 brings big gains in agentic coding—where AI handles programming tasks on its own—plus better computer use and stronger performance on general tasks.

Screenshot eines X-Posts von Romain Huet, in dem er erklärt, dass OpenAI seit GPT-5.4 Codex und das Hauptmodell in einem System vereint hat und GPT-5.5 Verbesserungen bei agentic coding und Computernutzung bringt.
OpenAI's Romain Huet says there's no separate Codex model anymore as of GPT-5.4. | Screenshot: via X

GPT-5.5 also uses fewer tokens than GPT-5.4 on the same Codex tasks, meaning better results with lower resource use, Huet says. That said, even with lower token usage factored in, API pricing still goes up about 20 percent.

For anyone following OpenAI's history, this is familiar territory. The company originally had a Codex code model, which it shut down in 2023 in favor of general-purpose language models. Codex made a comeback in May 2025 as Codex-1, based on o3, paired with the Codex AI agent software. That software is still being developed and remains a key focus for OpenAI alongside ChatGPT.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

Subscribe to THE DECODER for ad-free reading, a weekly AI newsletter, our exclusive "AI Radar" frontier report six times a year, full archive access, and access to our comment section.

Source: Huet via X