OpenAI launches a ChatGPT Powerpoint plugin and warns it might accidentally delete your content

OpenAI has released a ChatGPT plugin for PowerPoint. The add-in is in beta and runs right inside PowerPoint. Users sign in with their OpenAI account, and access depends on the plan and admin settings.

The plugin can build new presentations from notes, documents, spreadsheets, or images, edit existing slides, and answer questions about a deck's structure, gaps, and target audience. According to OpenAI, the tool is aimed at business workflows like quarterly reports, client briefings, and strategy presentations. Apps like Gmail, Outlook, and SharePoint can be connected. It's available worldwide across all tiers, from Free to Enterprise.

OpenAI warns that some features, like complex formatting or custom fonts, aren't fully supported yet. ChatGPT "may change or delete content if a request is unclear, so be specific, review what changed," OpenAI says. Users should save important decks before letting the plugin make changes. More details are in the Help Center and on the Use Cases page.

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