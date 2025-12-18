OpenAI launches app submissions and rolls out store in the new year

OpenAI has started accepting submissions for ChatGPT apps, which will populate a new directory following a review process. These applications allow users to perform specific actions directly within conversations, such as ordering food. The directory is located in the Tools menu, and users can launch specific apps simply by using the "@" command. While a software development kit (SDK) is currently available in beta, the first batch of tested applications is scheduled to launch in early 2026.

On the security front, OpenAI requires that apps remain suitable for general audiences and request only essential user information. At this stage, developers can link from their ChatGPT apps to external websites or native apps to complete transactions for physical goods. However, the company is exploring additional monetization options—including for digital goods—and notes that it has been collaborating with PayPal for several months. This rollout follows October's Dev Day, where OpenAI introduced the Apps SDK alongside its AgentKit for autonomous AI agents.

