OpenAI has launched "ChatGPT Record", a feature in the macOS desktop app that lets Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users record, transcribe, and summarize audio. Each session allows up to 120 minutes, with recordings automatically turned into structured summaries. OpenAI says the tool works best in English, deletes audio after transcription, and does not use it for training. Enterprise and Edu users can access the feature through the Compliance API. The feature was introduced in early June.

