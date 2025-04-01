AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI launches free learning platform for AI skills

OpenAI has unveiled its new OpenAI Academy, a free educational platform offering dozens of hours of video content and live events designed to teach AI fundamentals and practical skills. The Academy requires no payment or prerequisites to join. The current course lineup includes practical programs like "ChatGPT on Campus," "ChatGPT at Work," "Sora Tutorials," "AI for K-12 Educators" and "Prompt Engineering". While the content is currently only available in English, OpenAI says it plans to add support for other languages soon. There are no certificates or formal accreditations offered at this time.

