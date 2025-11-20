OpenAI launches group chats in ChatGPT worldwide

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Update: OpenAI has now made the group chat feature in ChatGPT available worldwide for all logged-in users on the Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

Ad

OpenAI is testing a group chat feature for ChatGPT in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can chat together with other people and ChatGPT in the same conversation. The system won't pull in personal memories from private chats. ChatGPT jumps in based on context or when someone addresses it directly.

Share Recommend our article Share

The responses run on the GPT-5.1-Auto model. Participants can join through invitation links, manage groups, and customize ChatGPT's settings individually. Users under 18 get automatic content restrictions, and parents can disable the feature entirely.

Ad