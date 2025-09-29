AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI launches online shopping payment function for ChatGPT

ChatGPT now offers instant checkout directly in the chat, letting users complete purchases without leaving the conversation. The feature is rolling out first for logged-in US users on ChatGPT (Pro, Plus, and Free) shopping on Etsy, with support for more than one million Shopify merchants coming soon. The new Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed by OpenAI and Stripe and released as open source, handles everything from product recommendations to payment entirely within the chat. Merchants interested in joining can sign up through OpenAI's form.

OpenAI will likely use this feature to monetize free ChatGPT users by taking a cut of purchases made through the chat, creating a new revenue stream to help cover operating costs. With ambitious sales targets and mounting costs through 2030, this move is a practical step for the company.

