OpenAI leads $60M investment in Opal to develop AI-powered webcams for creative applications

OpenAI leads $60M investment in Opal to develop AI-powered webcams for creative applications
OpenAI is leading a $60 million Series B funding round for webcam startup Opal. The two companies plan to collaborate on developing devices that use AI models for new creative applications.

Opal specializes in high-quality webcams designed to meet professional standards and deliver DSLR-like image quality. In partnership with OpenAI, Opal aims to create devices that leverage AI models.

According to The Information, citing two people involved in the deal, existing investors such as Founders Fund and Kindred Ventures are also participating in the round.

The collaboration will reportedly focus on developing webcams as creative tools. Opal plans to work with OpenAI researchers to explore different device concepts, much like a research lab.

The two companies are likely looking to use AI's vision capabilities to develop new workflows. For example, in graphics applications, a user could hold up a specific shape or color to the camera, which could then automatically become an asset in an AI-driven graphics workflow.

An AI-powered webcam could also analyze learners' attention and engagement during online courses or training sessions. Based on these insights, the AI could adjust the content and pace of the learning session in real time to optimize the learning experience.

Similar use cases are feasible for many visual tasks or scenarios that require real-time human response

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is involved in another camera project related to AI and visual identification: Worldcoin aims to identify people using iris scanning technology to distinguish real individuals from AI chatbots on the internet. As AI systems become more widespread and accessible, this form of authentication could grow in importance.

OpenAI has also recently renewed its interest in robotics, where machine vision and camera technology play a critical role.

