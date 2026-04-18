OpenAI loses three executives in one swoop as restructuring reshapes its product lineup

OpenAI loses three executives in one swoop. Kevin Weil, a member of the management team and former Chief Product Officer, is leaving the company. Weil announced his departure on X. Most recently, he led the development of AI tools for scientists. His OpenAI for Science division will be split up among other research teams, with the science tool Prism and its team moving over to the coding product Codex, according to The Information. The move is part of a larger plan to bundle apps like Prism and the Atlas browser into a single super app.

Bill Peebles, the research lead behind the Sora video model, is also heading out, just a month after OpenAI decided to shut down the Sora app due to a lack of compute capacity. The company is shifting its focus toward coding and enterprise customers to regain ground from Anthropic.

While the first two exits seem tied to OpenAI's restructuring, the third looks more personal. Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications and head of the API engineering team, is also leaving. He said on X that he wants to take care of his parents before deciding on his next career move.

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