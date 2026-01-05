OpenAI loses top AI researcher Jerry Tworek after seven years

OpenAI is losing yet another senior researcher: Jerry Tworek is out after nearly seven years at the company. Tworek shared the news in a message to his team. He was a key player in building GPT-4, ChatGPT, and OpenAI's first AI coding models, while also helping push new scaling boundaries. Most recently, he ran the "Reasoning Models" team, working on AI systems that can handle complex logical reasoning. He was part of the core group behind the o1 and o3 models, the foundation for much of OpenAI's recent AI progress.

Tworek says he wants "to try and explore types of research that are hard to do at OpenAI." That sounds like a not-so-subtle dig at CEO Sam Altman's relentless focus on products and revenue, which has reportedly been causing tension among researchers. No word yet on where Tworek is headed next.

