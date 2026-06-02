OpenAI models now available on Amazon Web Services

OpenAI is making its GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.4 language models, along with its Codex coding tool, available through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The models run on Amazon Bedrock in both commercial and government cloud regions (GovCloud). For now, they're limited to US-based regions.

Pricing matches OpenAI's first-party rates with no added fees, according to Amazon. Usage counts toward existing AWS contracts. Both models run on Bedrock's new inference engine. Codex works through the Codex app, the command line, and IDE integrations. All requests route through Amazon Bedrock and are covered by AWS security features like IAM, VPC isolation, and encryption.

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