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OpenAI models now available on Amazon Web Services

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jun 2, 2026

OpenAI is making its GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.4 language models, along with its Codex coding tool, available through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The models run on Amazon Bedrock in both commercial and government cloud regions (GovCloud). For now, they're limited to US-based regions.

GPT-5.5 is live in one US region so far, while GPT-5.4 is available in two. | Image: AWS

Pricing matches OpenAI's first-party rates with no added fees, according to Amazon. Usage counts toward existing AWS contracts. Both models run on Bedrock's new inference engine. Codex works through the Codex app, the command line, and IDE integrations. All requests route through Amazon Bedrock and are covered by AWS security features like IAM, VPC isolation, and encryption.

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Source: AWS