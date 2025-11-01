AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI moves Sora to paid model, discovers concept of paying for content

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI moves Sora to paid model, discovers concept of paying for content
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

OpenAI is shifting Sora from free to paid video generation after discovering that the 30 free videos per day model isn't sustainable.

Ad

Bill Peebles of OpenAI explained the company will eventually have to limit free access over time or risk running out of GPU resources. The move also sets up what OpenAI calls a "Sora economy," where rights holders can actually get paid for their content. Peebles outlined the vision: "We imagine a world where rightsholders have the option to charge extra for cameos of beloved characters and people."

It's a remarkable statement, considering that charging for your own intellectual property is how the rest of the world already works. Sora initially built its buzz by freely using copyrighted material, but now OpenAI wants to bring rights holders into the fold with actual compensation. That seems like something that should be normal and not "a world to be imagined," but maybe that's just me.

via X

The company plans to test monetization with early users first, creating new revenue streams for creators and rights holders.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Peebles via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI adds character cameos and video stitching to its Sora generator

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI tightens Sora 2 safeguards after Bryan Cranston's likeness appears without consent

AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI moves Sora to paid model, discovers concept of paying for content

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

Google News