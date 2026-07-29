OpenAI open-sources Codex Security CLI to help developers find and fix vulnerabilities from the command line

OpenAI has released Codex Security CLI. The open-source command-line tool, licensed under Apache 2.0, helps security and development teams automatically find, confirm, and fix vulnerabilities in code repositories. Codex Security CLI can scan repositories, compare results across multiple runs, verify fixes, and plug security checks into CI/CD pipelines. Bulk scans across multiple repositories are also supported. The tool requires Node.js 22 and Python 3.10 or higher, is currently in beta, and installs via npm. The documentation covers all commands and output formats.

Codex Security was previously known internally as "Aardvark" and launched in March 2026 as a research preview for ChatGPT Enterprise, Business, and Edu customers. By April 2026, the system had helped fix more than 3,000 critical vulnerabilities, according to OpenAI. Codex Security competes directly with Anthropic's Claude Security, which also scans codebases for vulnerabilities and suggests patches. Both tools reflect a growing reality: as AI models give attackers more automated capabilities, defenders need to keep up.

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