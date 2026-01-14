OpenAI opens GPT-5.2 Codex to developers through the Responses API

OpenAI has released GPT-5.2 Codex to developers through the Responses API. The model was previously limited to the Codex environment. According to OpenAI Developers, it excels at complex, tedious tasks like developing new features, refactoring code, and tracking down bugs. OpenAI also says it's their best cybersecurity model yet, helping identify vulnerabilities in codebases.

The model accepts text and images as input and offers four levels of reasoning effort: low, medium, high, and very high. Pricing comes in at $1.75 per million input tokens and $14 per million output tokens, a notable increase from earlier GPT-5 Codex models, which cost $1.25 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.

Coding platforms Cursor and Windsurf have already integrated the model, with Windsurf offering it at half price for a limited time. OpenAI has published a prompting guide.

