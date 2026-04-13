OpenAI opens London office with room for over 500 employees

OpenAI is opening a new office in London with space for more than 500 employees - more than double its current headcount of around 200 in the British capital. According to CNBC, the company has signed a lease for roughly 8,200 square meters in the King's Cross neighborhood, home to Google DeepMind, Meta, Synthesia, and Wayve. Back in February, OpenAI announced plans to make London its largest research hub outside the United States.

The news comes just days after OpenAI paused its UK Stargate infrastructure project due to high energy costs and regulatory hurdles. Talks with project partner Nscale are still ongoing.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1