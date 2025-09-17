AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

An OpenAI system has solved every problem at the world’s most prestigious collegiate programming championship, outperforming not only human competitors but also Google's Deepmind model.

Ad

At the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2025, OpenAI's system achieved a perfect score by solving all 12 tasks. According to the company, that performance would have been enough to secure first place if it had been competing as a human team.

OpenAI says the system competed under the same conditions as students. It received the problem set in the standard PDF format and had a five-hour time limit to submit solutions. Submissions were sent directly to an official ICPC judge, who evaluated them in parallel with human entries. The company emphasized that no special adjustments were made for the contest.

The announcement comes shortly after Google Deepmind claimed its upgraded Gemini 2.5 Deep Think system reached gold-medal level at the same competition. Gemini solved 10 out of 12 problems, including Problem C, which no human team managed to solve. Still, it failed on two other problems. With a flawless 12 out of 12, OpenAI's entry surpassed Deepmind's result.

Ad
Ad

GPT-5 and an experimental model secured the win

OpenAI explains that the system was built from an ensemble of general-purpose reasoning models, none of which were trained specifically for the ICPC. It used GPT-5 alongside an internal experimental reasoning model. Both generated candidate solutions, with the experimental model responsible for deciding which ones to submit.

GPT-5 produced correct answers for 11 of the 12 problems, which the experimental model selected for submission. The final and hardest task was solved by the experimental model itself after GPT-5 struggled with it. That problem required a total of nine submissions before the solution was accepted. For comparison, the best human team solved 11 out of 12.

OpenAI highlights this as evidence that more sophisticated models capable of deeper reasoning and longer computation can succeed where others fail. The fact that GPT-5 carried most of the workload also underscores its position as one of the most capable AI models currently available to the public.

The company frames the win as part of steady progress. The same models have already produced gold-level results at the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Olympiad in Informatics. Mostafa Rohaninejad, who worked on the project, called the ICPC performance a fitting conclusion to this streak, pointing to the systems' versatility. He added that the next frontier will be systems that can discover new knowledge, which he described as the true milestone.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI’s system outperformed all human teams and Google Deepmind at the 2025 ICPC World Finals, solving every one of the contest’s 12 programming problems under standard competition conditions.
  • The system used a combination of GPT-5 and an internal experimental model; GPT-5 provided correct solutions for 11 problems, while the experimental model solved the most difficult task, requiring nine attempts before acceptance.
  • OpenAI describes this achievement as part of a series of high-profile wins at major academic competitions, emphasizing the growing ability of advanced reasoning models to tackle complex, real-world problem sets and hinting at ambitions for AI that can generate new knowledge.
Sources
OpenAI (X)
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI releases GPT-5 Codex designed for bug fixes and code generation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News