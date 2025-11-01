AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI pilots Aardvark for automated security reviews in code

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is piloting Aardvark, a security tool built on GPT-5 that scans software code for vulnerabilities. The system is designed to work like a security analyst: it reviews code repositories, flags potential risks, tests whether vulnerabilities can be exploited in a sandbox, and suggests fixes.

Ad

In internal tests, OpenAI says Aardvark found 92 percent of known and intentionally added vulnerabilities. The tool has also been used on open source projects, where it identified several issues that later received CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) numbers.

Aardvark's workflow: GPT-5 scans code, tests for vulnerabilities, and suggests fixes. | Image: OpenAI

Aardvark is already in use on some internal systems and with selected partners. For now, it's available only in a closed beta, and developers can apply here. Anthropic offers a similar open source tool for its Claude model.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Sam Altman warns of "significant, impending fraud crisis" due to AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

ChatGPT scams range from silly money-making ploys to calculated political meddling

AI and society

U.S. Senators demand details on OpenAI's safety practices and working conditions by August 2024

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI pilots Aardvark for automated security reviews in code

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

Google News