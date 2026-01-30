OpenAI planning IPO for late 2026, fears Anthropic might go public first

OpenAI is preparing for an IPO in the fourth quarter of 2026, the Wall Street Journal reports. The startup, valued at $500 billion, is holding informal talks with Wall Street banks and building out its finance team. Recent hires include Ajmere Dale as Chief Accounting Officer and Cynthia Gaylor for investor relations.

According to the report, OpenAI executives are worried internally that competitor Anthropic might beat them to the public markets. Anthropic has told financial partners it's open to an IPO by the end of 2026 and is expanding its finance team with experts like Andrew Zloto and former Blackstone investor Kevin Chang.

CEO Sam Altman said in a December podcast that he's not exited about running a public company. Some of those responsibilities will fall to Fidji Simo, the former Instacart CEO who now leads OpenAI Applications.

OpenAI is trying to raise more than $100 billion. The deal would value the startup at $830 billion. SoftBank is considering investing around $30 billion, while Amazon is negotiating a stake of up to $50 billion. Both AI startups are still burning billions of dollars annually. Anthropic expects to break even in 2028, while OpenAI doesn't anticipate reaching that milestone until 2030.