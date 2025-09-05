AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI plans an AI-powered job platform to certify and connect workers

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI plans to launch a new AI-powered job platform and introduce a certification program for AI skills next year. The goal is to connect businesses and government agencies with qualified professionals. According to Bloomberg, the project is backed by major partners, including US retail giant Walmart. The initiative aims to certify ten million people in the US by 2030. The plans were announced at an AI education meeting at the White House, attended by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other tech leaders. The platform will let job seekers prove their skills and be matched with relevant opportunities. By helping workers adapt to the growing impact of AI across many professions, the project is intended to address concerns about AI's disruptive potential - and probably to bolster OpenAI's public image.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI valuations soar past dotcom-era highs

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Fed Governor Cook urges caution on near-term AI productivity boost

AI and society

OpenAI CEO's basic income recipients spend more on food, rent, and helping others

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI plans an AI-powered job platform to certify and connect workers

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

Google News