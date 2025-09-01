OpenAI eyes massive 1 GW data center in India as part of global Stargate expansion

OpenAI is planning a data center in India with at least 1 GW of capacity, Bloomberg reports. The company is searching for local partners, but details about the location and timeline are still unclear. OpenAI has already registered in India and aims to open a New Delhi office in 2025. The project could be part of the Stargate initiative, backed by SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI. In Norway, a Stargate center has been officially announced with an initial 230 MW, targeting 520 MW after expansion. Other Stargate projects include a planned 1 GW cluster in the United Arab Emirates, with the first 200 MW phase coming in 2026, and up to 4.5 GW of extra capacity in the US through Oracle.

Ad