AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI eyes massive 1 GW data center in India as part of global Stargate expansion

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI is planning a data center in India with at least 1 GW of capacity, Bloomberg reports. The company is searching for local partners, but details about the location and timeline are still unclear. OpenAI has already registered in India and aims to open a New Delhi office in 2025. The project could be part of the Stargate initiative, backed by SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI. In Norway, a Stargate center has been officially announced with an initial 230 MW, targeting 520 MW after expansion. Other Stargate projects include a planned 1 GW cluster in the United Arab Emirates, with the first 200 MW phase coming in 2026, and up to 4.5 GW of extra capacity in the US through Oracle.

Sources
Bloomberg
