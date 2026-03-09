OpenAI plans to acquire Promptfoo and bake AI security testing directly into its Frontier enterprise platform

OpenAI plans to acquire Promptfoo, a security platform that helps companies catch and fix vulnerabilities in AI applications during development. If the deal goes through, the technology will be baked directly into OpenAI's Frontier enterprise platform, which companies use to build and deploy AI assistants.

The plan is to make automated security testing for prompt injections, jailbreaks, and data leaks a native part of Frontier. OpenAI also wants to beef up oversight, audit trails, and regulatory compliance tooling for enterprise AI deployments.

Promptfoo maintains a popular open-source project that will continue after the acquisition. The deal hasn't closed yet, and neither company has shared financial details. The startup had raised $23 million from investors at an $86 million valuation as of summer 2025.

