OpenAI plans to nearly double its workforce by 2026 as it ramps up enterprise push

The AI lab wants to grow from 4,500 to 8,000 employees by the end of 2026, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the plans. Most new hires will go into product development, engineering, research, and sales. OpenAI is also bringing on "technical ambassadorship" specialists to help companies integrate its tools.

Much of this hiring likely ties back to OpenAI's Frontier, an agent-based AI platform designed to embed deeply into company workflows, the kind of integration that requires hands-on development at the customer's site. OpenAI has already launched the Frontier Alliance with consulting firms like McKinsey, and partnerships with private equity firms are in the works.

The broader context is OpenAI's push to win enterprise customers, particularly in coding, where Anthropic has been steadily gaining ground. While OpenAI was focused on ChatGPT features, image generation, video models, and all the weird outcomes that came with people actually using this technology, Anthropic quietly carved out a bigger share of the enterprise space. OpenAI is now reportedly building a desktop super app that bundles all its key features into one platform.

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