OpenAI postpones open-weight AI until summer due to "unexpected and quite amazing" progress

OpenAI is delaying its first open-weight language model since GPT-2 until later this summer, CEO Sam Altman said on X. Originally planned for release before the end of June, the model will include reasoning capabilities. Altman said the research team made unexpected progress that now requires more time, calling the result "very worth the wait." The model was first announced in April.

