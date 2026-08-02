OpenAI Presence wants to make AI agents production-ready for businesses

Getting AI agents to work reliably in real business settings is still a messy problem. OpenAI is trying to fix that with Presence, a new offering aimed at enterprise customers. The company's existing Workspace Agents, which are customizable "GPTs," are mostly built for internal use cases. Presence goes further and targets production deployments in customer service and internal workflows.

When a use case goes beyond what Presence can handle out of the box, OpenAI's Forward Deployed Engineers step in. They work directly with the customer to pick the right workflows, connect existing systems, set up guidelines, and manage testing through to the production launch.

Presence is currently available to qualifying enterprise customers but isn't an open product. How OpenAI handles specific compliance requirements like the EU AI Act remains unclear. The company mentions trust mechanisms but hasn't shared any legal details.

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