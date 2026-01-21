OpenAI promises AI data centers won't raise local electricity prices

Following Microsoft's lead, OpenAI is reaching out to communities affected by massive AI infrastructure expansion. Through its "Stargate Community" program, the company promises that its AI data centers won't increase electricity prices for local residents. Microsoft made a similar pledge recently.

To deliver on this promise, OpenAI plans to fund its own energy sources, battery storage, and grid expansion. Each location will get a tailored plan based on local needs. The company also says it will better protect water resources and local ecosystems.

One year after announcing the Stargate project in January 2025, OpenAI says it has more than half of its 10-gigawatt capacity target for 2029 in the planning stages. The first site in Abilene, Texas is already training AI systems. Additional locations are under development in Shackelford County (Texas), Milam County (Texas), Dona Ana County (New Mexico), Port Washington (Wisconsin), Saline Township (Michigan), and Mount Pleasant (Wisconsin).

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1