AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI pushes ahead with Stargate as SoftBank remains absent from data center development

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI pushes ahead with Stargate as SoftBank remains absent from data center development
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The Stargate project - a joint initiative from OpenAI and SoftBank meant to overhaul the US AI infrastructure - is barely moving forward.

Ad

According to the Wall Street Journal, neither company has finished or even secured a single data center since announcing the project in January. The much-touted $100 billion investment has now been scaled back to a far more modest goal: a small data center in Ohio, targeted for completion by the end of the year.

Stargate was originally pitched as a massive infrastructure push, aiming to build $500 billion worth of US data centers by 2029 to support the country's AI ambitions. The launch got a high-profile rollout at the White House, with Donald Trump, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son all in attendance. OpenAI and SoftBank each committed $18 billion, and other partners like Oracle and UAE-based MGX were mentioned - but so far, there have been no concrete investment promises from them.

Disagreements over locations and strategy

The WSJ reports that OpenAI and SoftBank are clashing over key issues like where to build the data centers. One major point of friction: whether to use land controlled by SB Energy, a SoftBank-affiliated energy developer. There's also still no binding agreement on the roles of Oracle or MGX.

Ad
Ad

Despite both companies' public claims that they're moving "at hyperscale speed," Oracle CEO Safra Catz told investors last month, Stargate is not yet formed.

OpenAI goes its own way

Altman appears to see things differently. OpenAI now describes its data centers in Abilene and Denton, Texas as part of Stargate, even though SoftBank isn't involved in those projects, according to the WSJ. The reality is that OpenAI needs GPUs and is forging ahead with its own infrastructure plans.

Recently, OpenAI signed a major deal with Oracle to secure 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity - roughly equal to the electricity needs of four million US households. The agreement will have OpenAI paying Oracle more than $30 billion a year, starting in three years.

There's also an agreement in place with CoreWeave. Taken together, these deals give OpenAI nearly as much computing power as Stargate was supposed to deliver this year.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The Stargate project by OpenAI and SoftBank, which was planned as a major offensive for AI infrastructure in the USA, is making little progress: no data center has been built or contractually secured since the announcement in January, and instead of an investment of USD 100 billion, only a small building in Ohio is planned by the end of the year.
  • According to the Wall Street Journal, there are points of contention between OpenAI and SoftBank regarding the choice of location and strategy, particularly with regard to the use of space from the SoftBank-affiliated energy company SB Energy; there are also no binding agreements with the announced partners Oracle and MGX.
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is now pursuing his own path and securing computing power independently of SoftBank: OpenAI has secured almost as much computing capacity as originally planned for Stargate through a multi-billion dollar contract with Oracle and an agreement with CoreWeave.
Sources
WSJ
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI to tap 4.5 GW of Oracle data center power for Stargate AI project

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Trump administration plans executive orders to speed up U.S. AI data center expansion

AI in practice

OpenAI's Stargate secured $11.6 billion for a massive data center

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI pushes ahead with Stargate as SoftBank remains absent from data center development

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News