Matthias Bastian

OpenAI pushes ChatGPT toward a more personal assistant with GPT-5.1 update

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI pushes ChatGPT toward a more personal assistant with GPT-5.1 update
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI is rolling out GPT-5.1, aiming to make ChatGPT more flexible, responsive, and personal. The update brings faster responses, clearer language, and a conversational style that adapts to how users want to interact.

The latest "GPT-5.1 Instant" model is designed to feel warmer and more conversational than previous versions. OpenAI says it should give more precise answers and stick more closely to detailed instructions, like when a user asks for a reply in exactly six words, and the model replies in just six words.

GPT-5.1 is also supposed to handle emotionally charged situations better. According to OpenAI, the new model can pick up on stress or uncertainty and respond with more empathy. After the fallout from the GPT-4o rollout, taking another step toward more human-like responses is either bold, irresponsible, or unnecessary—depending on your perspective. But it fits OpenAI's strategy to position ChatGPT as a true personal assistant, even betting that in the future ChatGPT might compete against real-life conversations.

GPT-5.1 Thinking: Twice as fast for simple questions, twice as thorough for complex ones

The GPT-5-Thinking model, designed for more demanding reasoning and technical tasks, is also getting an upgrade. The new 5.1 version adapts how long it "thinks" before answering, handling simple questions faster while taking extra time to dig into complex topics. According to OpenAI, GPT-5.1 Thinking is about twice as fast as the previous version for easy queries and twice as detailed (but slower) when tackling harder ones.

GPT-5.1 adjusts its response length, using fewer tokens for simple prompts and up to 71 percent more for complex questions. | Image: OpenAI

OpenAI says the model is especially improved in math and technical subjects, with explanations that are clearer and easier to follow for non-experts. The goal is to make GPT-5.1 Thinking more practical for work tasks, whether that's explaining code, breaking down concepts, or analyzing economic issues.

A model router ("GPT-5.1 Auto") still decides whether a prompt goes to the fast or more thorough version in ChatGPT. The previous GPT-5 model will remain available as a legacy option for three months. Both GPT-5.1 Instant (gpt-5.1-chat-latest) and GPT-5.1 Thinking (gpt-5.1) will hit the API this week, both featuring adaptive reasoning.

Alongside the model update, OpenAI is adding new personalization features. Users can now pick from eight communication styles, such as Professional (precise), Friendly (casual), Candid (direct), Quirky (playful), Efficient (factual), Nerdy (enthusiastic), and Cynical (sarcastic).

ChatGPT's mobile app now lets users pick from styles like Quirky, Professional, and Friendly to tailor how the AI responds. | Image: OpenAI

OpenAI is also testing more granular controls. Users can set how concise responses should be or how often emojis show up. In the future, ChatGPT will be able to suggest switching styles if it detects certain cues in the conversation.

  • OpenAI has launched GPT-5.1 for ChatGPT, promising faster, clearer, and more personalized responses.
  • The "GPT-5.1 Instant" model delivers more precise answers, follows instructions closely, and responds with greater empathy in stressful or uncertain conversations.
  • The enhanced 5.1-Thinking model dynamically adapts its response time based on question complexity and shows notable improvements in mathematical and technical topics.
OpenAI
