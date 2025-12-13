AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI quietly adopts Anthropic’s modular skills framework to boost agent capabilities

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI appears to be adopting the skills system Anthropic introduced in October, according to a discovery by user Elias Judin shared on X. Support for these skills has surfaced in both the Codex CLI tool and ChatGPT.

Ad

Judin found directories named "pdfs" and "spreadsheets" containing "skill.md" files. These files provide specific instructions for processing documents and data. It's basically like your prompt calling a more specific prompt to solve a complex subtask necessary for the main goal—like extracting text from a PDF. Since it's just a folder containing a Markdown file and maybe scripts, it's easy to adapt.

A look at the "skill.md" file for PDF handling reveals specific instructions for reading and creating documents. | Image: Elias Judin via GitHub

The file structure suggests OpenAI is organizing AI tools into app-like modules designed for specific tasks. Judin, who found the feature while using a "5.2 pro" model, documented the findings on GitHub. Anthropic debuted this modular system in October to help its Claude assistant handle specialized tasks.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Github Judin via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI insists its shopping suggestions shouldn't be seen as advertising

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI ordered to turn over 20 million ChatGPT chats to the New York Times

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI quietly adopts Anthropic’s modular skills framework to boost agent capabilities

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

More AI agents isn't always better, new Google and MIT study finds

AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

Google News