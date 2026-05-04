OpenAI raises over $4 billion for new enterprise deployment venture

OpenAI has raised more than $4 billion for a new joint venture called "The Deployment Company," according to Bloomberg. The venture aims to help businesses roll out OpenAI software. A total of 19 investors signed on, including TPG, Brookfield Asset Management, Advent, and Bain Capital, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

The news lines up with earlier reports from Reuters and the Financial Times about an internal project called DeployCo. OpenAI is reportedly putting in $500 million up front, with an option to add up to $1.5 billion. The FT reported a guaranteed annual return of 17.5 percent for the private equity investors, plus super-voting shares for OpenAI - details Reuters couldn't independently confirm.

The joint venture builds on OpenAI's Frontier enterprise platform and the "Frontier Alliances" with BCG, McKinsey, Accenture, and Capgemini. Anthropic is reportedly working on a similar $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

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