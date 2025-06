Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has released a demo of an AI-powered tool for automated front-end testing on GitHub. The tool uses its Computer-Using Agent (CUA) and the Playwright open-source framework to generate, run, and evaluate test cases based on written descriptions. OpenAI says the goal is to make software testing more efficient and reliable. The project is currently a concept study and still in early stages.

