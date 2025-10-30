OpenAI releases gpt-oss-safeguard open source models for flexible AI safety

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has launched gpt-oss-safeguard, a new set of open source models built for flexible security classification. The models come in two sizes, 120b and 20b, and are available under the Apache 2.0 license for anyone to use and modify. Unlike traditional classifiers that need to be retrained whenever safety rules change, these models can interpret policies in real time, according to OpenAI. This lets organizations update their rules instantly, without retraining the model.

The models are designed to be more transparent as well. Developers can see exactly how the models make decisions, making it easier to understand and audit how security is enforced. gpt-oss-safeguard is based on OpenAI's gpt-oss open source model and is part of a larger collaboration with ROOST, an open source platform focused on building tools and infrastructure for AI safety, security, and governance.

