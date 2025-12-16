AI in practice
OpenAI releases new models for its Realtime API

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI has updated its Realtime API with three new model snapshots designed to improve transcription, speech synthesis, and function calling. According to developers, the gpt-4o-mini-transcribe variant significantly reduces hallucinations. For text-to-speech tasks, gpt-4o-mini-tts cuts the word error rate by 35 percent. The gpt-realtime-mini model, which targets voice assistants, follows instructions 22 percent more accurately and improves function calling by 13 percent.

OpenAI also explicitly mentioned improvements for Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian, Hindi, Bengali, and Italian.

