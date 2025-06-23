OpenAI removed all mentions of its "io" project after a trademark clash with IYO Audio

OpenAI has removed all references to its "io" project after a trademark dispute with IYO Audio, whose name is pronounced the same as "io." The planned AI device, a collaboration between Sam Altman and Jony Ive, was originally teased under the "io" name, but IYO Audio objected and took legal action. IYO Audio, which is working on a similar AI product and presented it during a 2024 TED Talk, claims rights to the name. OpenAI says it disagrees with IYO's trademark claim and is reviewing its options. It's unclear if Ive intended to keep using the "io" name after OpenAI acquired the hardware startup, which was founded before the official announcement of the partnership.

